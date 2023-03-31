“Legendary team physician passes at 101”

At the age of 101, Dr. V. George Nagobads, who served as the team physician for the 1980 Miracle on Ice team and for 34 years at the University of Minnesota, has passed away. He also worked as the team physician for the first-ever US Women’s National Team in 1990. In recognition of his contributions to hockey, he was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010.

Dr. V. George Nagobads, the esteemed team physician for the 1980 Miracle on Ice team, has passed away at the age of 101. In his 34 years at the University of Minnesota, he made contributions in the field of medicine and sports, leaving behind a legacy that would inspire future generations of medical practitioners.

During his career, Dr. Nagobads was known for his exceptional service to athletes, particularly those in the realm of hockey. He was an important member of the medical team that accompanied the Miracle on Ice team to the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. The famous victory over the Soviet Union team during the semi-final game of these Olympics remains a significant moment in the history of American sports. Dr. Nagobads contributed to this historic feat by providing medical attention to players when needed, ensuring that they remained in top physical condition throughout the tournament.

Dr. Nagobads’ contribution to the success of the first-ever US women’s national team in 1990 is also worthy of note. His expertise in sports medicine played a vital role in ensuring the safety and health of the players. His work helped to inspire generations of young female athletes in the US, many of whom would go on to pursue careers in ice hockey and other sports.

Aside from his work as a team physician, Dr. Nagobads was also a professor of sports medicine. He trained countless students over the years, imparting his knowledge and experience in the field. Many of his students went on to become renowned medical practitioners themselves, making significant contributions to the world of sports medicine.

Dr. Nagobads received numerous awards and accolades during his career, including induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. His passing has left a significant void in the world of sports medicine and athletics, and he will be missed dearly by his colleagues, students, and the sports community at large.

In conclusion, Dr. V. George Nagobads was a remarkable man who dedicated his life to improving the health and wellbeing of athletes. His contribution to sports medicine in the US will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of medical practitioners and athletes alike.

Source : @chrismpeters

Dr. V. George Nagobads, team physician for the 1980 Miracle on Ice team and for 34 years at the University of Minnesota, has passed away at 101 years old. Was also team doc for first ever USWNT in 1990. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. pic.twitter.com/BS11S9usQt — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 31, 2023

Dr. V. George Nagobads, team physician for the 1980 Miracle on Ice team and for 34 years at the University of Minnesota, has passed away at 101 years old. Was also team doc for first ever USWNT in 1990. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. pic.twitter.com/BS11S9usQt — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 31, 2023