Legendary Vancouver DJ Red Robinson, 86, passed away.

Renowned Vancouver disc jockey Red Robinson (@deejayred) has died at the age of 86, having celebrated his birthday on March 30.

Robinson had started his career as a disc jockey in 1954, when he was just 17 years old. He had worked at various radio stations in the Vancouver area before landing his own show on CKWX in 1957. Robinson was known for his upbeat and entertaining style of radio broadcasting, which quickly earned him a huge following among young listeners.

Robinson’s popularity grew even further when he started hosting live shows and concerts featuring popular rock and roll acts from the US and Canada. He also acted as a talent scout and helped many young musicians get their first big break in the music industry. Over the years, Robinson had worked with some of the most popular acts of his time, including Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Buddy Holly, and Roy Orbison.

Robinson’s contributions to the music industry did not go unnoticed, and he was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994. He also received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including the Order of Canada in 1999.

Robinson continued to work in the music industry well into his 80s, hosting a weekly radio show and organizing live concerts and events. His passing is being mourned by fans and friends from all over the world, who remember him as a passionate and dedicated ambassador for rock and roll music.

In conclusion, Red Robinson’s legacy as a pioneer of rock and roll music in Canada will undoubtedly live on for years to come. Robinson’s contributions to the music industry, his entertaining and charismatic personality, and his commitment to supporting young talent have earned him a special place in the hearts of music fans everywhere. Although he may be gone, his influence will be felt for generations to come.

