Legionnaires’ Disease : University Reports One Fatality Associated with Legionnaires’ Disease

San Diego State University has reopened two buildings that had been closed since February 14 after a case of Legionnaires’ disease emerged among its faculty. The university sent out a notice to faculty, students, and staff stating that testing had found Legionella pneumophila, the bacteria that causes the disease, in three samples collected along a water line in an annex adjacent to the university’s Exercise and Nutritional Sciences building. The annex receives its water supply from the ENS building but is otherwise isolated from the rest of the plumbing on campus.

Out of an “abundance of caution,” all plumbing in both buildings underwent a disinfection process, which included a 14-day waiting period for a new set of samples to show that the bacteria was no longer present. SDSU professor Michael J. Buono, who died March 4 of Legionella pneumonia, worked at the facility, though it was not immediately clear whether he worked in the annex or main building. It also became clear this week that the region suffered a second Legionnaires’ disease death in early March. A health department spokesman said that no outbreak has been detected, meaning two or more cases have not shared an exposure location.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by the bacterium Legionella pneumophila. The disease is acquired by inhaling mist from water sources where the bacterium can grow, such as hot tubs, cooling towers, and building plumbing systems. The symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease are similar to those of pneumonia, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, and headaches. If left untreated, the disease can be fatal.

Indoor air quality in institutional and commercial facilities has become a hot-button topic of discussion since the emergence of COVID-19. But well before the emergence of this potentially fatal airborne threat, maintenance and engineering managers were contending with another airborne health threat – Legionnaires’ disease – that has reared its head once again.

San Diego County’s most recent infectious disease report lists 28 local legionellosis reports through March. The condition includes Legionnaire’s disease and a less severe condition called Pontiac fever which can also be caused by legionella bacteria. It is essential that building owners and managers take the necessary steps to prevent the growth and spread of Legionella bacteria in their facilities. This includes regular water testing, proper maintenance of water systems, and ensuring that water temperatures are adequately controlled to prevent the growth of Legionella bacteria.

