“LEGO drawing tutorial”: Mateo Teaches How to Draw Bunchu with LEGO® DREAMZzz Tutorial

LEGO® DREAMZzz Tutorial | Draw Bunchu with Mateo

Introduction

LEGO® DREAMZzz is a fun and exciting way for kids to learn how to draw and express their creativity. In this tutorial, we will learn how to draw Bunchu with Mateo using the LEGO® DREAMZzz app. Bunchu is a cute and cuddly character from the LEGO® DREAMZzz world that kids will love to draw.

Step 1: Open the LEGO® DREAMZzz app

The first step is to open the LEGO® DREAMZzz app on your device. If you haven’t already downloaded the app, you can do so from the App Store or Google Play. Once the app is open, you will see the main menu.

Step 2: Select the Bunchu drawing

In the main menu of the app, you will see several options. Select the “Draw” option and then select “Bunchu” from the list of drawings. You will now be taken to the Bunchu drawing screen.

Step 3: Choose your colors

Before we start drawing, we need to choose our colors. In the bottom left corner of the screen, you will see a color wheel. Tap on the color wheel to open the color selection menu. Choose the colors you want to use for Bunchu and Mateo.

Step 4: Draw Bunchu

Now it’s time to start drawing Bunchu. Use your finger or stylus to draw on the screen. The app will guide you through each step of the drawing process. Follow the instructions on the screen to draw Bunchu’s body, head, arms, and legs.

Step 5: Draw Mateo

Once you have finished drawing Bunchu, it’s time to draw Mateo. Tap on the “Mateo” button on the screen to switch to the Mateo drawing screen. Follow the instructions on the screen to draw Mateo’s body, head, arms, and legs.

Step 6: Add details

Now that we have drawn Bunchu and Mateo, it’s time to add some details. Use your finger or stylus to add eyes, a mouth, and any other details you want to include. You can also add some shading to give your drawing more depth.

Step 7: Save and share your drawing

Once you are happy with your drawing, it’s time to save and share it. Tap on the “Save” button in the top right corner of the screen to save your drawing to your device. You can also share your drawing with your friends and family by tapping on the “Share” button.

Conclusion

Drawing with LEGO® DREAMZzz is a fun and easy way for kids to express their creativity. In this tutorial, we learned how to draw Bunchu with Mateo using the LEGO® DREAMZzz app. With step-by-step instructions and a user-friendly interface, kids can create amazing drawings in no time. So, download the LEGO® DREAMZzz app today and start drawing!

