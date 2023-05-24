“LEGO ice cream recipe”: ASMR Lego Cooking: Fresh Fruit Ice Cream Recipe – LEGO Icy Pops

LEGO Icy Pops: So Fresh FRUIT Ice Cream Recipe | Lego Cooking Food ASMR

Are you looking for a refreshing and healthy dessert to beat the summer heat? Look no further than the LEGO Icy Pops: So Fresh FRUIT Ice Cream Recipe!

This recipe is not only delicious, but also easy to make and customizable to your favorite fruits. Plus, it’s a fun activity to do with family or friends, especially using LEGO bricks to create the popsicle molds.

Let’s get started with the ingredients and steps to make this tasty treat.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of fresh fruit (such as strawberries, blueberries, mangoes, or peaches)

– 1 cup of heavy cream

– 1/2 cup of sugar

– 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

– LEGO bricks for molds (or popsicle molds)

Steps:

Wash and chop the fruit into small pieces. You can mix and match different fruits or use just one kind. In a blender, puree the fruit until smooth. In a separate bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla extract until the mixture forms soft peaks. Combine the fruit puree with the whipped cream mixture and stir gently until well mixed. Using LEGO bricks, create molds by stacking them in a rectangular shape and securing them with toothpicks or small sticks. Pour the fruit and cream mixture into the LEGO molds and insert popsicle sticks in the center. Make sure the mixture reaches the top of the molds. Freeze the popsicles for at least 4 hours or until they are solid. Once frozen, remove the LEGO bricks by gently pulling them apart or using warm water to loosen them. Serve and enjoy your homemade and healthy fruit ice cream popsicles!

This recipe is perfect for a hot summer day or as a healthy dessert option. You can also make it more fun by creating different LEGO molds or adding toppings such as chocolate chips or nuts.

Additionally, this recipe can be modified to fit different dietary needs. For example, you can use coconut cream instead of heavy cream for a vegan option or substitute honey or maple syrup for sugar.

Conclusion:

Overall, the LEGO Icy Pops: So Fresh FRUIT Ice Cream Recipe is a fun and tasty treat that everyone will enjoy. It’s easy to make, customizable, and a great way to incorporate fresh fruits into your diet.

So why not try making these popsicles with your family or friends for a fun summer activity? And don’t forget to share your creations and tag #LEGOcooking on social media for a chance to be featured!

LEGO cooking ASMR Fresh fruit ice cream recipe LEGO food play Icy pops recipe Creative cooking with LEGO

News Source : Lego Cooking

Source Link :LEGO Icy Pops: So Fresh FRUIT Ice Cream Recipe | Lego Cooking Food ASMR/