“Lehenga washing tips”: A Simple and Efficient Guide to Cleaning Heavy Lehengas, Saris, and Blouses for Women

How to Wash Ladies’ Heavy Lehenga, Sari, and Blouse: Easy and Effective Method

Ladies’ heavy lehenga, sari, and blouse are the most delicate and expensive clothing items that need special care and attention. These traditional Indian dresses are usually made of silk, cotton, or chiffon, and they come in intricate designs and embroidery work. Therefore, it is essential to wash them properly to maintain their quality and shine. In this article, we will discuss an easy and effective method to wash ladies’ heavy lehenga, sari, and blouse.

Step 1: Pre-treatment

The first step is to pre-treat the dress with a stain remover or a detergent. Apply the stain remover directly on the stains and let it sit for a few minutes. Gently rub the stains with a soft-bristled brush to remove them. If the dress is heavily soiled, you can soak it in lukewarm water with detergent for 30 minutes before washing.

Step 2: Hand Wash

It is recommended to hand wash ladies’ heavy lehenga, sari, and blouse to avoid any damage to the delicate fabric. Fill a large bucket or sink with lukewarm water and add a mild detergent. Swirl the water to create suds. Place the dress in the water and gently swirl it around. Do not rub or twist the dress as it can damage the embroidery work and fabric. Let the dress soak in the water for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3: Rinse

After soaking, drain the soapy water and refill the bucket or sink with clean water. Swirl the dress in the water to remove any detergent residue. Repeat this process until the water runs clear and all the soap is removed from the dress.

Step 4: Drying

Do not twist or wring the dress to remove excess water. Instead, gently squeeze the dress to remove water. Lay the dress on a clean towel and roll it up to remove excess water. Do not hang the dress to dry as it can stretch the fabric. Instead, lay the dress flat on a drying rack or a clean towel in a shaded area. Do not expose the dress to direct sunlight as it can cause the colors to fade.

Step 5: Ironing

Once the dress is completely dry, iron it on a low heat setting. Place a cloth over the dress to avoid direct contact with the iron. Iron the dress in sections, starting from the top and moving downwards. Do not iron over the embroidery work as it can damage the delicate threads.

Tips to Maintain Ladies’ Heavy Lehenga, Sari, and Blouse

Here are some tips to maintain the quality of ladies’ heavy lehenga, sari, and blouse:

Do not store the dress in a damp or humid place as it can cause mold and mildew growth.

Do not use a fabric softener as it can damage the delicate fabric and embroidery work.

Always read the care label before washing the dress to avoid any damage to the fabric.

Store the dress in a cotton or muslin bag to protect it from dust and sunlight.

Conclusion

Ladies’ heavy lehenga, sari, and blouse are the most cherished and expensive dresses that need special care and attention. Washing them properly is the key to maintaining their quality and shine. By following this easy and effective method, you can wash your dress without damaging the delicate fabric and embroidery work. Moreover, following the tips mentioned above can help you maintain the dress’s quality for a longer time.

