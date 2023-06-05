Lehi UT Mourns the Loss of Adam Ashworth, Beloved Father and Husband

Obituary: Adam Ashworth, Lehi UT

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Adam Ashworth, a beloved father and husband. Adam passed away on [insert date] in Lehi, Utah. He was [insert age] years old.

Adam was a kind and caring man who was loved by many. He was a devoted husband to his wife [insert name] and a proud father to his children [insert names]. He was always there for his family and friends, offering his support and love whenever it was needed.

The cause of Adam’s passing was [insert cause of death]. His departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. However, his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on this earth.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Adam’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find comfort and strength in the memories they shared with him. Rest in peace, Adam.

Utah Obituaries Adam Ashworth Memorial Lehi, UT Community Grieving Family and Friends Sudden Death and Tragedy