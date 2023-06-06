Lehi UT’s Adam Ashworth Passes Away, Leaving Behind Devastated Family as a Beloved Father and Husband

Adam Ashworth of Lehi UT Passes Away, Leaving Behind Loving Family

The Ashworth family is grieving the loss of their beloved father and husband, Adam Ashworth, who passed away recently. Adam was a devoted family man who always put his loved ones first.

He was born and raised in Lehi, UT, where he spent his life building a successful career and raising a family with his wife. His passing has left a significant void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

Adam will be remembered for his kind heart, warm smile, and generous spirit. He had a passion for life and lived it to the fullest, always striving to make a positive impact on others.

He is survived by his wife, children, and extended family members who will forever cherish his memory. The family requests privacy during this difficult time and appreciates the outpouring of love and support from friends and loved ones.

