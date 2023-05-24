Daniel Lee : Lehigh University student Daniel Lee identified as suicide victim

The Lehigh University student who went missing on January 20, Daniel Lee, has been found dead in the Lehigh River near the Easton border, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. Lee’s death was ruled a suicide by drowning. The university had issued a bulletin expressing concern that Lee’s disappearance may have involved self-harm. Lee was a second-year engineering and university center facilities work-study student from East Hanover, New Jersey. Lehigh University President Joseph J. Helble expressed his condolences to Lee’s family, friends, and loved ones, and encouraged those struggling with their mental health to seek support. The National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

Read Full story : Body recovered from Lehigh River was that of missing Lehigh University student /

News Source : Kurt Bresswein | For lehighvalleylive.com

Lehigh University Missing student Lehigh River Body recovery Search and rescue