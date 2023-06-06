Leicester eye Celtic’s Matt O’Riley as potential replacement for James Maddison

James Maddison : Leicester eye Celtic’s O’Riley as Maddison replacement

Leicester City are considering Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley as a potential replacement for James Maddison, who is set to leave the club this summer. O’Riley, who joined Celtic from MK Dons for £1.5 million in January 2022, has impressed since his move to Scotland and is highly valued by the Scottish champions. However, the Foxes are preparing to make a bid for the Denmark under-21 international, who got 14 assists and four goals in 52 appearances for Celtic this season. Maddison, who has scored 55 goals and assisted 41 more during his time at Leicester, is attracting interest from Tottenham among other clubs. Leicester are also set to rebuild their squad after suffering relegation to the Championship, with several players set to leave the club and talks ongoing with club captain Jonny Evans about extending his deal.

News Source : TEAMtalk staff

James Maddison replacement Leicester City transfer news Celtic transfer targets Gut-wrenching raid