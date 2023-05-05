Leigh Ann Marshall Obituary : Celebrating the Legacy of Leigh Ann Marshall: A Life of Purpose and Fulfillment

Honoring Leigh Ann Marshall: Celebrating a Life Well-Lived

Remembering Leigh Ann Marshall: A Life Well-Lived

Leigh Ann Marshall was a remarkable woman who touched countless lives during her time on this earth. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend who lived life to the fullest and left an indelible mark on those who knew her. Her passing has left a void in the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her, but her legacy lives on through the countless memories she left behind.

Early Life and Family

Leigh Ann was born in 1963 in Houston, Texas, to parents who instilled in her a love of learning and a passion for helping others. She attended the University of Texas, where she earned a degree in social work. It was during her time at university that she met her future husband, Jack Marshall, and they were married shortly after graduation.

Leigh Ann and Jack settled in Dallas, where they raised their two children, Sarah and David. Leigh Ann was a devoted mother who always put her family first. She worked part-time as a social worker, but her most important job was being a mom. She was involved in her children’s school and extracurricular activities, and she never missed a game or performance. Her children were her greatest joy, and she was so proud of the young adults they had become.

Community Involvement

Despite her busy schedule as a mom, Leigh Ann always found time to give back to her community. She volunteered at her church and was involved in several charitable organizations. She had a heart for helping those in need, and she made a difference in the lives of so many people.

Friendship and Kindness

Leigh Ann was also a loyal and loving friend. She had a gift for making people feel special and loved, and she had a way of always knowing just what to say to brighten someone’s day. She had a contagious laugh and a kind spirit, and she was loved by so many.

Illness and Passing

In 2018, Leigh Ann was diagnosed with cancer. She faced her illness with courage and grace, and she continued to inspire those around her with her positive attitude and unwavering faith. She underwent treatment and fought the disease with all her might, but sadly, she passed away in 2020.

Leigh Ann’s passing was a devastating loss for her family and friends, but her memory lives on through the countless lives she touched. She was a woman who lived her life with purpose and passion, and she made the world a better place. She will always be remembered for her kindness, her love, and her unwavering faith in God.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leigh Ann Marshall was a remarkable woman who lived a life well-lived. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend who touched countless lives with her kindness and love. Her legacy lives on through the memories she left behind, and she will always be remembered as a shining example of what it means to live life with purpose and passion. Rest in peace, Leigh Ann. You will be forever missed and always remembered.