Leighton Accardo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Leighton Accardo has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @NHL: The NHL community is saddened to learn of the passing of Leighton Accardo. Her tremendous courage and glowing personality inspired the hockey world and she will be truly missed. Our thoughts go out to her family and the @ArizonaCoyotes organization and community. https://t.co/8NOzgMe7JdRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.