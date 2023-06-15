Leighton Amies : Leighton Amies sentenced to 12 years for murder of Tomasz Oleszak in Gateshead park

A 15-year-old boy, Leighton Amies, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for murdering 14-year-old Tomasz Oleszak in a Gateshead nature park last October. Amies had carried a serrated kitchen knife in his jacket pocket for “reassurance” when he was walking with his girlfriend through the park. Following the verdict, Mr Justice Spencer lifted the anonymity of the teenage killer, citing the public interest in trying to discourage young people from carrying knives. The judge added that the public interest in reporting fully on the trial “outweighs the interests of the defendant in having the anonymity of his identity maintained”.

