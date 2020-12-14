Leith Mullings Death -Dead – Obituary : Leith Mullings, anthropologist extraordinaire has Died .

RIP Leith Mullings anthropologist extraordinaire. Leith mentored generations of bipoc anthros @GC_CUNY & beyond & was a model of engaged scholarship. Her last work on comparative racisms across the Americas is a necessary read for all. Huge loss. https://t.co/aANwLVhECn pic.twitter.com/5A6maiEw9y — Arlene Dávila (@arlenedavila1) December 14, 2020

Arlene Dávila @arlenedavila1 RIP Leith Mullings anthropologist extraordinaire. Leith mentored generations of bipoc anthros @GC_CUNY & beyond & was a model of engaged scholarship. Her last work on comparative racisms across the Americas is a necessary read for all. Huge loss.

Barbara Ransby wrote

Our dear sister and comrade Leith Mullings has passed away from cancer. I spoke 2 her a week & a half ago. We were supposed 2speak again tomorrow. She was so strong & committed 2 the liberation of our people. I am devastated that she is no longer with us. But in spirit – always

Adrienne Clay wrote

QEPD Leith Mullings was a shining light and role model for many of us. A huge loss in such a difficult year. Let’s keep her work alive and move it forward as she would have wanted.

Science & Society wrote

We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of Leith Mullings–friend, comrade, and esteemed colleague who served on the Editorial Board of Science & Society for many years.

Zaheer Ali wrote

When Manning Marable passed, his wife & partner Dr. Leith Mullings extended herself, her love, her mentorship, & academic guidance to me. For me she will always be my academic mom, a fierce advocate, & a dear friend & comrade. May the ancestors receive her in the highest station.

Oh my goodness this is devastating news! I can hardly believe it. My condolences to the @GCcunyAnthro community and all who knew and loved Leith. So many benefited of us from her scholarship, wisdom, and mentorship. Rest in peace and power, the great Leith Mullings. https://t.co/jNBBDIsFrR — Alondra Nelson (@sociallifeofdna) December 14, 2020