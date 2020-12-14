Leith Mullings Death -Dead – Obituary : Leith Mullings, anthropologist extraordinaire has Died .

By | December 14, 2020
Leith Mullings, anthropologist extraordinaire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Arlene Dávila @arlenedavila1 RIP Leith Mullings anthropologist extraordinaire. Leith mentored generations of bipoc anthros @GC_CUNY & beyond & was a model of engaged scholarship. Her last work on comparative racisms across the Americas is a necessary read for all. Huge loss.

Barbara Ransby wrote
Our dear sister and comrade Leith Mullings has passed away from cancer. I spoke 2 her a week & a half ago. We were supposed 2speak again tomorrow. She was so strong & committed 2 the liberation of our people. I am devastated that she is no longer with us. But in spirit – always

Adrienne Clay wrote
QEPD Leith Mullings was a shining light and role model for many of us. A huge loss in such a difficult year. Let’s keep her work alive and move it forward as she would have wanted.

Science & Society wrote
We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of Leith Mullings–friend, comrade, and esteemed colleague who served on the Editorial Board of Science & Society for many years.

Zaheer Ali wrote
When Manning Marable passed, his wife & partner Dr. Leith Mullings extended herself, her love, her mentorship, & academic guidance to me. For me she will always be my academic mom, a fierce advocate, & a dear friend & comrade. May the ancestors receive her in the highest station.

