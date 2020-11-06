Lekisha Munro Death –Dead-Obituaries : Lekisha Munro has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

My Precious little cousin Lekisha Munro May your Soul R.I.P. Gone to soon , May you fly high with the angels above. I will cherish each moment spent with you and the memories we have. Posted by Sean Richter on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Dawn Armitage wrote

Oh no. Fly with the Angels you beautiful Angel. Sulochana Munro my heart is broken. I’m so sorry to hear. May Lekisha Munro Rest in peace.

Amanda Paige Pallett wrote

Cuz I am so sorry to hear this heartbreaking news. Such a beautiful girl gone too soon. I am so sorry for your loss. I am here if you need anything. Sending all my love, hugs and prayers to you and the family! May she Rest In Peace in a place with no pain .

Benita Smith wrote

Very sad, Lekisha was a stunning young lady and wonderful person in the time I got to know her. Her family, uncles loved her very much she will be missed so much. Rest in peace

Charntel Wagenaar wrote

My Sincere Condolences Sean may her Soul Rest in peace sorry for your loss Fly with the Angels

Kuben Moodley wrote

This is so so sad. Condolences to Richard, Suloshna and the entire family. May you find strength in this difficult time.

Vaneshri Van Der Ross wrote

As a family we are shocked and so devastated by the passing of Lekisha. A very sad day indeed. To my cousin Sulochana Munro, Richard, Marco and Aunty Jay our deepest condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May her soul RIP.