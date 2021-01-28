Leland Speed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jackson businessman and leader, Leland Speed has Died .
Jackson businessman and leader, Leland Speed has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
REMEMBERING LELAND SPEED: After a year-long battle with ALS, well known Jackson businessman and leader, Leland Speed has died at the age of 88. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/gvFcG3I8jK
— Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) January 28, 2021
