Lem Banker Death -Dead : Legendary Vegas sports bettor Lem Banker has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Las Vegas Locally on Twitter: "Just heard that legendary Vegas sports bettor Lem Banker has passed away. Few people on this planet have better gambling stories. RIP "

Just heard that legendary Vegas sports bettor Lem Banker has passed away. Few people on this planet have better gambling stories. RIP pic.twitter.com/JieDvxPcCU — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 20, 2020

Tributes

FOR US OLD TIMERS,HE AND BOB MARTIN WERE LIKE GODS FOR SPORTS BETTING JUNKIES IN THE 70’S AND 80’S.. “There wasn’t a bookmaker dead or alive that I didn’t beat,” Banker tells Covers. “I won a lot of money, and I paid my taxes.” RIP LEM BANKER — jim degeorgia (@jdmoose65) November 20, 2020

“ ! .” ~ Lem Banker’s advice to wannabe pro gamblers. Told to our ⁦@RSaberGT⁩ in 2013. Also learned he helped get Lefty a work card.. RIP Lem https://t.co/UxnVzdl7r6 — GamingToday (@GamingTodayNews) November 20, 2020

“There wasn’t a bookmaker dead or alive that I didn’t beat. I won a lot of money, and I paid my taxes.” – Lem Banker Banker passed away early Friday at age 93 (h/t @sports8). A man of many stories, he shared several with me in this 2014 @Covers piece:https://t.co/xTWDrI43Rk — Patrick Everson (@Covers_Vegas) November 20, 2020