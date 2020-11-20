Lem Banker Death -Dead : Legendary Vegas sports bettor Lem Banker has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Legendary Vegas sports bettor Lem Banker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.
Just heard that legendary Vegas sports bettor Lem Banker has passed away. Few people on this planet have better gambling stories. RIP pic.twitter.com/JieDvxPcCU
— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 20, 2020
Tributes
FOR US OLD TIMERS,HE AND BOB MARTIN WERE LIKE GODS FOR SPORTS BETTING JUNKIES IN THE 70’S AND 80’S..
“There wasn’t a bookmaker dead or alive that I didn’t beat,” Banker tells Covers. “I won a lot of money, and I paid my taxes.”
RIP LEM BANKER
— jim degeorgia (@jdmoose65) November 20, 2020
“ ! .” ~ Lem Banker’s advice to wannabe pro gamblers. Told to our @RSaberGT in 2013. Also learned he helped get Lefty a work card.. RIP Lem https://t.co/UxnVzdl7r6
— GamingToday (@GamingTodayNews) November 20, 2020
“There wasn’t a bookmaker dead or alive that I didn’t beat. I won a lot of money, and I paid my taxes.” – Lem Banker
Banker passed away early Friday at age 93 (h/t @sports8). A man of many stories, he shared several with me in this 2014 @Covers piece:https://t.co/xTWDrI43Rk
— Patrick Everson (@Covers_Vegas) November 20, 2020
