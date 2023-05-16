Lemmings Revival: Humanity Reviews Indicate a Desperate Need for the Revival of ‘Lemmings’ in 2023

The Humanity Review Embargo Has Lifted: A Look at the Critics’ Reviews

The highly anticipated new puzzle game, Humanity, from THA Limited and published by Enhance, has finally been released and the review embargo has been lifted. The game is a surrealistic work that also pays homage to classic puzzle games like Lemmings. In Humanity, players take on the role of a Shiba-Inu dog, tasked with guiding a large crowd of people through increasingly challenging obstacle courses. The people have lost their sense of purpose, and it is up to the player to give them direction by barking orders at them. Here’s what critics from around the world had to say:

The Aussies

At the time of writing, only one Australian review of Humanity has been published on Checkpoint Gaming. Critic Elliot Attard gave the game a 9 out of 10, saying that “Humanity greatly succeeds across audio, visuals, puzzle design and more.” He also stated that the game is “practically unforgettable” and that it “will test you as much as it inspires awe through delightful sensory stimulation.” You can read Elliot’s full review on Checkpoint Gaming’s website.

We’ll update this article as more Australian reviews come in.

The Rest of the World

Other outlets from around the world have also praised Humanity, though the number of reviews is currently limited. IGN gave the game a 9, calling it a “beautiful, modern reimagining of Lemmings that feels as esoteric and artsy as Enhance’s previous games.” Game Informer gave it an 8.5, stating that “Humanity strikes a delicate balance between challenging me at every turn and allowing me to feel like the god its narrative props me up to be.” Finally, Push Square gave it an 8, calling it a “wonderfully different puzzle game brimming with ideas.”

Overall, critics seem to have a positive impression of Humanity. As more outlets get their hands on the game, we can expect the scores to evolve. The game is available now on PlayStation platforms and PC. If you’re looking for a unique puzzle game with a surrealistic twist, Humanity may be the game for you.

