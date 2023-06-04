“lemon chicken piccata recipe”: LIP-SMACKING CHICKEN PICCATA | Artichoke-infused lemon chicken recipe

Best Chicken Piccata Recipe: Lemon Chicken Piccata with Artichokes

Chicken Piccata is a classic Italian dish that is easy to make and delicious to eat. This recipe adds artichokes to the traditional recipe for added flavor and texture. The lemony sauce is the perfect complement to the chicken and artichokes, making this dish a crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup brined capers, rinsed

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves

1 can of artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

Instructions

Place chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound them to an even thickness. In a shallow dish, combine flour, salt, and pepper. Dredge chicken in the flour mixture, shaking off excess. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add chicken and cook until golden brown and cooked through, about 4-5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm. Add the remaining butter and olive oil to the skillet. Add artichokes and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from skillet and set aside. Add chicken broth, lemon juice, and capers to the skillet. Bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Reduce heat and simmer until the sauce has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Return the chicken and artichokes to the skillet, spooning the sauce over them. Cook until heated through, about 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Tips

Be sure to pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness so they cook evenly.

Use a large skillet so the chicken has room to cook without overcrowding the pan.

Don’t overcook the chicken or it will be tough and dry.

Use fresh lemon juice for the best flavor.

Be sure to rinse the capers before adding them to the skillet to remove excess salt.

Conclusion

This lemon chicken piccata with artichokes recipe is a perfect dish for a weeknight dinner or for entertaining guests. The combination of lemon, capers, and artichokes creates a flavorful and tangy sauce that perfectly complements the tender chicken. Serve with your favorite side dish and enjoy!

