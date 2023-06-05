Lemon-Glazed Pound Cake Recipe SEO keyword: Lemon Pound Cake Recipe: Recipe for Pound Cake with a Lemon Glaze

The Perfect Pound Cake Recipe: A Delicious Treat for Any Occasion

Are you in the mood for a classic, homemade dessert that tastes fantastic and can be enjoyed anytime? Look no further than the pound cake! This beloved dessert has been a staple in American households for generations, and for a good reason.

Ingredients

To make the perfect pound cake, you’ll need the following ingredients:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of unsalted butter (at room temperature)

1 1/2 cups of granulated sugar

4 large eggs (at room temperature)

1/2 cup of sour cream

2 lemons (juice and zest)

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Directions

Now that you have all your ingredients, it’s time to start baking.

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease a 9×5 inch loaf pan and dust it with flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until well combined. Add the sour cream, lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla extract. Beat until well combined. Add the dry ingredients, a little at a time, and mix until just combined. Do not overmix. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth out the top with a spatula. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Glaze

To make the glaze, you’ll need:

1 cup of confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

To make the glaze, whisk the confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice together until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the pound cake once it has cooled completely.

Tips for Success

Here are a few tips to ensure your pound cake turns out perfectly:

Make sure all your ingredients are at room temperature. This will help them mix together more easily.

Measure your flour carefully. Too much flour can make your cake dry and dense.

Do not overmix the batter. Overmixing can cause your cake to be tough and dry.

Use a toothpick to check if your cake is done. If the toothpick comes out clean, your cake is ready.

Allow your cake to cool completely before adding the glaze. If the cake is still warm, the glaze will just melt and run off the cake.

Conclusion

The pound cake is a classic dessert that is perfect for any occasion. With this recipe, you can make a delicious pound cake that is moist, fluffy, and full of lemony flavor. Whether you’re serving it for dessert after a family dinner or bringing it to a potluck, this pound cake is sure to be a hit.

