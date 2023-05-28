Lemon Icebox Pie Recipe: Recipe for Lemon Icebox Pie that requires no baking

Easy Lemon Icebox Pie Recipe: Perfect for Hot Summer Days, Potlucks, Barbecues, or When You Need an Easy No Bake Dessert

Summer is the perfect time for refreshing and cool desserts. When it comes to easy no-bake treats, lemon icebox pie is the perfect choice. This classic dessert is a crowd-pleaser that is perfect for hot summer days, potlucks, barbecues, or when you need an easy dessert that requires minimal effort.

Ingredients:

1 9-inch graham cracker pie crust

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

8 ounces whipped topping

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, fresh lemon juice, and grated lemon zest. Mix well until the ingredients are fully incorporated. Add the whipped topping to the mixture. Use a spatula to gently fold the whipped topping into the mixture, making sure to fully incorporate it. Pour the mixture into the graham cracker pie crust, spreading it evenly with a spatula. Place the pie in the refrigerator and allow it to chill for at least 4 hours or overnight. Serve chilled, garnished with lemon zest and whipped cream if desired.

Why Lemon Icebox Pie is Perfect for Summer

Lemon icebox pie is the perfect dessert for summer for several reasons. First, it is a no-bake dessert, which means you don’t have to turn on your oven on hot summer days. Second, it is a cool and refreshing dessert that is perfect for beating the heat. Finally, it is a crowd-pleaser that is easy to make and perfect for potlucks, barbecues, and other summer gatherings.

Tips for Making the Perfect Lemon Icebox Pie

Make sure to use fresh lemon juice for the best flavor.

Chill the pie for at least 4 hours or overnight to ensure it sets properly.

Garnish with additional lemon zest and whipped cream for an extra burst of flavor.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious dessert for summer, look no further than lemon icebox pie. This classic dessert is a crowd-pleaser that requires minimal effort and is perfect for hot summer days, potlucks, barbecues, or when you need an easy no-bake dessert. So grab your ingredients and get ready to enjoy this refreshing and delicious treat!

