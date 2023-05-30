Lemon Meringue Pie With Graham Cracker Crust : A Twist on Tradition: Lemon Meringue Pie with Graham Cracker Crust

A Modern Take on a Classic: Graham Cracker Crust Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie With Graham Cracker Crust: A Classic Dessert for All Occasions

Introduction

Lemon Meringue Pie is a classic dessert that has been enjoyed for generations. It is a perfect dessert for all occasions, from holidays and birthdays to casual dinners with family and friends. The tart and tangy lemon filling combined with the sweet and fluffy meringue and the crunchy graham cracker crust creates a delightful combination of flavors and textures that is sure to impress.

Ingredients

For the Graham Cracker Crust:

– 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

– 1/4 cup granulated sugar

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

For the Lemon Filling:

– 1 cup granulated sugar

– 1/4 cup cornstarch

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1 1/2 cups water

– 4 egg yolks, lightly beaten

– 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

– 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

For the Meringue:

– 4 egg whites

– 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

– 1/2 cup granulated sugar

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. In a medium bowl, mix together the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter until well combined.

3. Press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie dish. Use the back of a spoon to smooth out the crust and make sure it is evenly distributed.

4. Bake the crust for 10 minutes, then remove it from the oven and let it cool.

5. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually whisk in the water, making sure there are no lumps.

6. Cook the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens and comes to a boil.

7. Reduce the heat to low and cook for an additional 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

8. Remove the mixture from the heat and gradually whisk in the egg yolks, lemon juice, butter, and lemon zest.

9. Return the mixture to the heat and cook for an additional 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

10. Pour the lemon filling into the cooled graham cracker crust.

11. In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar with an electric mixer until soft peaks form.

12. Gradually add the sugar, beating constantly, until the mixture forms stiff peaks.

13. Spoon the meringue over the lemon filling, making sure to spread it to the edges of the pie and seal it completely.

14. Use the back of a spoon to create peaks and swirls in the meringue.

15. Bake the pie for 15-20 minutes, or until the meringue is golden brown.

16. Remove the pie from the oven and let it cool completely before serving.

Conclusion

Lemon Meringue Pie With Graham Cracker Crust is a classic dessert that is easy to make and sure to impress. The tart and tangy lemon filling, sweet and fluffy meringue, and crunchy graham cracker crust create a delightful combination of flavors and textures that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you are hosting a holiday gathering or simply enjoying a casual dinner with family and friends, this delicious dessert is sure to be a hit. So why not give it a try and see for yourself how amazing it is?

——————–

1. What is Lemon Meringue Pie with Graham Cracker Crust?

Lemon Meringue Pie with Graham Cracker Crust is a classic dessert made with a buttery graham cracker crust, tangy lemon filling, and fluffy meringue topping.

How is the Graham Cracker Crust made for Lemon Meringue Pie?

The Graham Cracker Crust is made by combining graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. The mixture is then pressed into a pie dish and baked until golden brown. How is the Lemon Filling made for Lemon Meringue Pie?

The Lemon Filling is made by combining sugar, cornstarch, water, egg yolks, lemon juice, and lemon zest in a saucepan. The mixture is then cooked over low heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens. The filling is then poured into the prepared graham cracker crust. How is the Meringue Topping made for Lemon Meringue Pie?

The Meringue Topping is made by whisking egg whites, cream of tartar, and sugar until stiff peaks form. The meringue is then spread over the lemon filling and baked until golden brown. How should Lemon Meringue Pie with Graham Cracker Crust be stored?

Lemon Meringue Pie with Graham Cracker Crust should be stored in the refrigerator, covered with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. It can be kept for up to 3 days in the refrigerator. Can Lemon Meringue Pie with Graham Cracker Crust be made ahead of time?

Yes, Lemon Meringue Pie with Graham Cracker Crust can be made ahead of time. The graham cracker crust can be made a day or two in advance and stored at room temperature. The lemon filling and meringue topping can be made a day in advance and stored in the refrigerator separately. The pie can be assembled just before serving. Can Lemon Meringue Pie with Graham Cracker Crust be frozen?

It is not recommended to freeze Lemon Meringue Pie with Graham Cracker Crust as the meringue topping may become watery and lose its texture.