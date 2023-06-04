lemon pasta recipe: A Recipe for Lemon Pasta by Chocolate Covered Katie

Homemade Creamy Lemon Pasta

Whether you’re looking for an easy weeknight meal or a fancy pasta recipe to serve guests at your next dinner party, lemon pasta is a welcome addition to any menu. Try it with grilled asparagus in the summer or roasted brussels sprouts in the winter. We make the thick lemon cream sauce at least once a month. It is rich, velvety, and perfect over steamed vegetables and proteins, as well as pasta and grains.

Lemon Pasta Sauce Ingredients

You need just seven ingredients for the bright lemon pasta dish, known as pasta al limone in Italian. These ingredients include:

2 cups milk of choice or nondairy creamer or heavy cream

1/4 cup lemon juice and optional lemon zest

1 tsp minced garlic

3 tbsp butter or oil

3 1/2 tbsp cornstarch or flour

A little salt

Optional Parmesan or nutritional yeast

If you are a garlic lover, feel free to double the amount of garlic or drizzle a little garlic oil over the top of the finished main dish before serving it. For vegan lemon pasta, use olive oil or dairy-free butter, plant-based milk or cream, and dairy-free Parmesan cheese or the nutritional yeast option. The healthy dinner recipe can be wheat-free and gluten-free if you substitute brown rice noodles, garbanzo bean pasta, quinoa spaghetti, or other gluten-free pastas.

What Kind of Pasta?

The recipe works with pretty much any noodle shape, including rotini, linguine, pappardelle, capellini (also called angel hair), or fettuccine. For true lemon lovers, Trader Joe’s makes an actual lemon pasta. Their organic lemon torchietti pasta is flavored with lemon oil and turmeric for color. This time, I decided to make lemon spaghetti. Penne is another great choice, because the tube-shaped noodles capture extra creamy lemon sauce inside their hollow centers. If you are on a low-carb keto diet or simply wish to try something different, the lemony cream sauce is also great over spaghetti squash, steamed or roasted vegetables, shirataki noodles, roasted chickpeas, brown or white rice, or grilled artichokes.

How to Make Pasta al Limone

If you will be serving the lemon sauce over pasta, bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Whisk the cornstarch into the milk or heavy cream until it is completely dissolved. Add this mixture to a nonstick pan, along with all of the other lemon sauce ingredients. Whisk the sauce over low-medium heat, slowly bringing it to a boil in the pan. Stir occasionally at first, then frequently once it begins to thicken.

Meanwhile, cook your pasta according to the package directions. Once the noodles are al dente, drain them fully but do not rinse. Set the pot of pasta aside. Turn off the heat under the pan, and season the homemade lemon pasta sauce with pepper if desired. Taste, and add additional salt if desired as well. Pour the sauce over the cooked pasta or over any other savory foods you wish. Leftover lemon sauce will keep in the refrigerator in an airtight covered container for up to five or six days. It can technically be frozen but will not have the same creamy texture once thawed.

How Do You Serve the Healthy Lemon Pasta Recipe?

Many people like to serve lemon pepper pasta with roasted chicken, shrimp, tuna fish, salmon, lobster, or sausage. To keep mine vegetarian, I prefer adding roasted brussels sprouts or broccoli, grilled zucchini or asparagus, or sautéed spinach or kale. I will also sometimes add white beans or fried tofu for more protein. Sometimes I will even add finely diced walnuts or chopped pistachios.

The pasta makes a wonderful main course when paired with a side of sautéed mushrooms and a simple salad with cherry tomatoes and Italian dressing. Serve the pasta with one of these Cauliflower Recipes.

The pasta recipe was adapted from my Vegan Alfredo Pasta.

Lemon pasta recipe Pasta with lemon sauce Lemon garlic pasta Creamy lemon pasta Lemon shrimp pasta

News Source : Chocolate Covered Katie

Source Link :Lemon Pasta Recipe – Chocolate Covered Katie/