“lemon pie recipe”: A Lemon Pie Recipe So Delicious, You’ll Be Asked to Make it Seven Days a Week

Lemon, thanks to its fresh and invigorating aroma, is very popular among baking lovers and professional confectioners. To confirm this, there are many different recipes for lemon pie. It can be made of shortbread, yeast, puff and biscuit dough, open and closed, with various lemon fillings and creams.

Today we will prepare a classic lemon pie according to the Gurman recipe. Such a dessert is a feast for the stomach that will not leave you indifferent.

How to Make a Lemon Pie

Ingredients:

2 eggs

180 g of sugar

200 ml of kefir

160 g of semolina

14 g of baking powder

260 g of flour

1-2 lemons

vanilla sugar to your taste

Method of Cooking:

Mix kefir with semolina and leave to swell for 20-30 minutes. Mix flour and baking powder. Beat eggs well with sugar. Grate the lemon washed in hot water on a large grater. Combine eggs, kefir with semolina, grated lemon and a mixture of flour and baking powder. The consistency of the dough should be like sour cream. Sprinkle flour or semolina on an oiled form, put the dough in it. It takes half an hour to bake such a cake.

This lemon pie recipe is easy to follow and does not require a lot of hassle. The ingredients are simple and easy to find in any supermarket. Kefir adds a special taste to the dough, making it more tender and airy. Semolina gives the cake a pleasant texture, and lemon makes it incredibly fragrant and juicy.

This lemon pie can be served in many ways. You can sprinkle it with powdered sugar, add whipped cream or serve it with fresh berries. It is perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack, and it will definitely impress your guests at a party or family gathering.

If you want to experiment with the recipe, you can add other ingredients to the dough, such as poppy seeds, nuts, or dried fruit. You can also try different types of flour, such as wholemeal, rye, or corn.

Overall, this lemon pie recipe is a must-try for anyone who loves baking. It is easy to make, delicious, and versatile. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced baker, you will enjoy making and eating this wonderful dessert.

