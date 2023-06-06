Lemon Ricotta Gnocchi Recipe: Recipe for Lemon Cream Ricotta Gnocchi

Be Transported to Italia with Chef Andrea Rodella and His Ricotta Gnocchi
If you’re looking to add a touch of Italian cuisine to your next meal, Chef Andrea Rodella’s Ricotta Gnocchi recipe is a must-try. This dish is a delectable combination of creamy ricotta, tangy lemon, and nutty parmesan, all enveloped in a light, pillowy gnocchi. The recipe is easy to follow and sure to impress your guests, so why not give it a try and transport yourself to the heart of Italy?
Ingredients:
For the Gnocchi:
- 500g ricotta cheese
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 100g parmesan cheese, grated
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 500g all-purpose flour
- Olive oil, for frying
For the Lemon Creme Sauce:
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 shallot, minced
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1/2 cup white wine
- Juice of 2 lemons
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 tsp xanthan gum
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- To make the gnocchi, combine the ricotta, eggs, salt, nutmeg, parmesan, and lemon zest in a food processor until smooth.
-
Add the flour to the mixture, a little at a time, until a dough forms. Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth.
-
Roll the dough into a 3/4 inch log and cut into gnocchi-sized pieces. Blanch the gnocchi in salty water for 1-2 minutes or until they float to the surface, then let cool.
-
In a pan, heat some olive oil over medium-high heat. Sear the gnocchi in batches until golden brown on both sides, then set aside.
-
In the same pan, add a little more oil and sauté the garlic and shallot until the shallots are translucent.
-
Deglaze the pan with white wine and reduce by half. Add the lemon juice and reduce again by half.
-
Pour in the cream and reduce the mixture by a third. Once the sauce has reached the desired consistency, transfer it to a blender and add the xanthan gum to stabilize and thicken the sauce.
-
Return the gnocchi to the pan, along with the vegetables and lemon creme sauce. Reduce the sauce to the desired consistency.
-
Garnish with goat cheese and fresh arugula leaves before serving.
Chef Andrea Rodella’s Ricotta Gnocchi is a fantastic dish that will transport your taste buds to the heart of Italy. The light and fluffy gnocchi, combined with tangy lemon creme sauce, creates a perfect balance of flavors that will leave you wanting more. It’s a great dish for any occasion, whether you’re hosting a dinner party or simply looking to impress your family with your culinary skills.
