Lemon Ricotta Gnocchi Recipe: Recipe for Lemon Cream Ricotta Gnocchi

Be Transported to Italia with Chef Andrea Rodella and His Ricotta Gnocchi

If you’re looking to add a touch of Italian cuisine to your next meal, Chef Andrea Rodella’s Ricotta Gnocchi recipe is a must-try. This dish is a delectable combination of creamy ricotta, tangy lemon, and nutty parmesan, all enveloped in a light, pillowy gnocchi. The recipe is easy to follow and sure to impress your guests, so why not give it a try and transport yourself to the heart of Italy?

Ingredients:

For the Gnocchi:

500g ricotta cheese

2 eggs

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp nutmeg

100g parmesan cheese, grated

Zest of 1 lemon

500g all-purpose flour

Olive oil, for frying

For the Lemon Creme Sauce:

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 shallot, minced

2 tbsp butter

1/2 cup white wine

Juice of 2 lemons

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 tsp xanthan gum

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

To make the gnocchi, combine the ricotta, eggs, salt, nutmeg, parmesan, and lemon zest in a food processor until smooth. Add the flour to the mixture, a little at a time, until a dough forms. Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth. Roll the dough into a 3/4 inch log and cut into gnocchi-sized pieces. Blanch the gnocchi in salty water for 1-2 minutes or until they float to the surface, then let cool. In a pan, heat some olive oil over medium-high heat. Sear the gnocchi in batches until golden brown on both sides, then set aside. In the same pan, add a little more oil and sauté the garlic and shallot until the shallots are translucent. Deglaze the pan with white wine and reduce by half. Add the lemon juice and reduce again by half. Pour in the cream and reduce the mixture by a third. Once the sauce has reached the desired consistency, transfer it to a blender and add the xanthan gum to stabilize and thicken the sauce. Return the gnocchi to the pan, along with the vegetables and lemon creme sauce. Reduce the sauce to the desired consistency. Garnish with goat cheese and fresh arugula leaves before serving.

Chef Andrea Rodella’s Ricotta Gnocchi is a fantastic dish that will transport your taste buds to the heart of Italy. The light and fluffy gnocchi, combined with tangy lemon creme sauce, creates a perfect balance of flavors that will leave you wanting more. It’s a great dish for any occasion, whether you’re hosting a dinner party or simply looking to impress your family with your culinary skills.

So, what are you waiting for? Give this recipe a try and tag @ATLandCo when you do. We can’t wait to see your delicious creations!

Ricotta gnocchi recipe Lemon cream sauce for gnocchi How to make ricotta gnocchi Gnocchi with lemon cream recipe Italian ricotta gnocchi with lemon cream sauce