Lemon Sole Recipe with Mussels: Recipe for Lemon Sole and Mussels Roast

All British Flatfish Have Unique Flavours

When it comes to seafood, there are few things as delicious and versatile as flatfish. In the UK, we’re fortunate to have access to a range of different species, each with their own unique flavour profile. While Dover sole is undoubtedly a favourite among many, there are plenty of other members of the sole family that are just as tasty, and often much more affordable. Witch or Torbay sole, megrim, and lemon sole are all excellent choices that deserve more attention. This recipe works well with any type of sole or plaice, and is sure to be a hit with seafood lovers.

Ingredients (Serves Four)

60g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing the tray

4 x 350-400g lemon soles, trimmed

600-700g mussels, well cleaned and beards removed

100ml white wine

2 tbsp chopped parsley

juice of 1 lemon

80ml rapeseed oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas mark 7. Put the fish on a buttered baking tray, laying them white-side up. Brush with the melted butter, season with salt and pepper, and bake for about 10 minutes, until just cooked. Meanwhile, put the mussels in a pan with the white wine, cover and cook on a high heat for 2-3 minutes, shaking the pan every so often until they are all open. Strain in a colander over a bowl (discarding any mussels that don’t open), then strain the juice through a fine sieve into a saucepan. Heat the mussel juice to reduce it down to a couple of tablespoons and put to one side. Remove the mussels from their shells then mix with the reduced liquid, chopped parsley, lemon juice and rapeseed oil, and season to taste. Transfer the fish to warmed serving plates and spoon the mussels over the top. This dish is particularly delicious when served with samphire or monk’s beard.

As you can see, this is a simple yet delicious recipe that really showcases the natural flavours of the fish and mussels. The lemon soles are baked to perfection, while the mussels add a wonderful depth of flavour to the dish. The sauce is tangy and fresh, with just the right amount of acidity to balance out the richness of the seafood. And of course, you can always experiment with different types of flatfish to mix things up.

So next time you’re at the fishmongers, don’t just reach for the Dover sole – give some of the other members of the flatfish family a try. You might be surprised at just how delicious they can be!

News Source : The Telegraph

Source Link :Roast lemon sole with mussels recipe/