“lemon vanilla pound cake recipe”: Easy-to-Follow Recipe for Classic Pound Cake: Try Lemon Vanilla Flavor for a Delicious Twist!

Classic Pound Cake Recipe anyone can make! How to make a lemon Vanilla pound cake
Introduction:
Pound cake is a popular dessert that has been around for centuries. It is a simple cake made from a few basic ingredients that is easy to make and delicious to eat. The classic pound cake is made from butter, sugar, flour, eggs, and vanilla extract. It is a dense cake with a rich, buttery flavor that is perfect for any occasion. In this article, we will show you how to make a lemon vanilla pound cake using a classic pound cake recipe.
Ingredients:
– 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
– 3 cups granulated sugar
– 6 large eggs
– 3 cups all-purpose flour
– 1/2 tsp baking powder
– 1/2 tsp salt
– 1 cup whole milk
– 2 tsp vanilla extract
– 2 tsp lemon zest
– 1 tsp lemon juice
Instructions:
Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 10-inch bundt pan.
Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter until it is light and fluffy. Gradually add in the sugar and continue to beat until well combined.
Step 3: Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Step 4: In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.
Step 5: Gradually add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, alternating with the milk. Start and end with the flour mixture.
Step 6: Add in the vanilla extract, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Mix until well combined.
Step 7: Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
Step 8: Bake for 65-75 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
Step 9: Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes.
Step 10: Invert the cake onto a wire rack and let it cool completely before slicing and serving.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, making a classic pound cake is easy and anyone can do it. The lemon vanilla pound cake is a delicious variation on the classic recipe that adds a little bit of zest and flavor. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic baking skills, you can make a moist and delicious cake that will impress your friends and family. So why wait? Get baking today and enjoy a slice of this delicious cake!
News Source : Mansa Queen
Source Link :Classic Pound Cake Recipe anyone can make! How to make a lemon Vanilla pound cake/