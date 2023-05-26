lemony bucatini recipe: Recipe for Bucatini with a Zesty Lemon Flavor, Mint and Pink Peppercorns

The Best Summer Pasta Recipe: Lemon and Pink Peppercorn Bucatini

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious pasta recipe to enjoy during warm summer evenings, this lemon and pink peppercorn bucatini is the perfect choice. Inspired by the classic cacio e pepe, this dish is elevated with the addition of fresh mint, creating a refreshing and satisfying meal. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

2 lemons, juice and zest

A big handful of freshly grated Parmesan

1 tsp pink peppercorns

200g bucatini

12-15 mint leaves, finely sliced

Method:

Set a large pan of well salted water on to boil. Zest the lemon into a large heatproof bowl and add the juice, parmesan, a pinch of salt and most of the pink peppercorns, crushing them a little between your fingers as you sprinkle them in. Reserve a pinch of peppercorns for finishing the dish. Cook the pasta until it is not quite al dente. You want to undercook it as the pasta will keep cooking when you combine it with the sauce in a minute. While the pasta is cooking, take a ladleful of the cooking water and add it to the bowl with the lemon and cheese. Whisk to start melting the parmesan. Use tongs to remove the pasta from the pan and add to the lemon bowl. Sit the bowl over the pan of hot water and use the tongs to mix the pasta with the sauce. Keep mixing until the sauce is emulsified and each strand of pasta is well coated. Add the mint and mix again. Serve in warm bowls with an extra sprinkle of peppercorns and more parmesan.

This recipe is taken from “The Art of Friday Night Dinner” by Eleanor Steafel. If you want to explore more delicious recipes, you can purchase the book for £19.99 at books.telegraph.co.uk or by calling 0844 871 1514.

Enjoy this lemon and pink peppercorn bucatini with a glass of crisp white wine and a side salad for a delightful summer dinner. Buon appetito!

News Source : The Telegraph

Source Link :Very lemony bucatini with mint and pink peppercorns recipe/