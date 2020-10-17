Lemuel Bruce Death – Dead : Lemuel Bruce Obituary : Investigator Lemuel Bruce, Houston Fire Marshal’s Office, Texas Passed Away. .

October 17, 2020
0 Comment

Investigator Lemuel Bruce, Houston Fire Marshal’s Office, Texas has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

“The IACP on Twitter: “We send our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Investigator Lemuel Bruce, Houston Fire Marshal’s Office, Texas. ”

