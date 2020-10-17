Lemuel Bruce Death – Dead : Lemuel Bruce Obituary : Investigator Lemuel Bruce, Houston Fire Marshal’s Office, Texas Passed Away. .

Investigator Lemuel Bruce, Houston Fire Marshal’s Office, Texas has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

We send our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Investigator Lemuel Bruce, Houston Fire Marshal’s Office, Texas. https://t.co/V5A6pmMtrW pic.twitter.com/YBcqFt9HY4 — The IACP (@TheIACP) October 17, 2020

Tributes

Rest In Peace @HoustonFire Investigator Lemuel Bruce who was shot & killed on 10/16/20 while on surveillance as part of an arson investigation. He was a @USMC veteran & leaves behind a wife & 2 children. Please retweet to honor him #BlueLivesMatter #firefighter #Family #Enough pic.twitter.com/W18C2dWdS8 — Angel L Maysonet🇵🇷🇺🇸👮🏻‍♂️💙🖤 (@bigricanman) October 17, 2020

On Friday morning Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce was killed in the line of duty while on an ongoing arson investigation in North west Houston. My prayers are with his wife, two children and his family at the @HoustonFire Department. pic.twitter.com/VGv7KC1v61 — dwr4hou (@dwr4hou) October 17, 2020

May the Lord watch over Lemuel Bruce who was 44 his two kids & wife. Plus his fellow brother & sister fire fighters. He was killed in line of duty Friday while serving an arson warrant. https://t.co/m6zV1o6YKk — Kristo Karl (@KarlKristo) October 17, 2020