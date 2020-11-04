Len Davis Death -Dead : Glensound’s founder and former Chief Design Engineer Len Davis has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Glensound’s founder and former Chief Design Engineer Len Davis has died after a short illness https://t.co/WAXWevvFyn pic.twitter.com/AKgqrprSi6
— RadioToday UK (@RadioToday) November 4, 2020
Tributes
There isn't a piece of kit that I haven't spent on air with longer than those of Len Davis. My trusty GC8 mixer got dragged around the world, from war zone to World Cup. Nothing kept going like it. Rest in Peace, Len. https://t.co/7xRqc2iGPL
— Ian Deeley (@iandeeley) November 4, 2020
