Len Goodman, Former Judge of Strictly Come Dancing, Passes Away at 78

Former Strictly Come Dancing Judge Len Goodman Dies Aged 78

Len Goodman, the former head judge of the popular British dance competition show, Strictly Come Dancing, has passed away at the age of 78.

Who was Len Goodman?

Len Goodman was a professional ballroom dancer and dance teacher, born on April 25, 1944, in London, England. He began dancing at a young age and went on to become a successful dancer and choreographer, working with many of the top dancers in the world.

In 2004, Goodman became one of the original judges on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, where he quickly became known for his no-nonsense approach to judging, as well as his catchphrase, “It’s a ten from Len!”

Len Goodman’s Career

Len Goodman’s career in dance spanned over five decades. He was a professional dancer and teacher, as well as a choreographer and adjudicator for many of the top dance competitions in the world. He worked with many of the greats in the dance world, including Sammy Davis Jr., Fred Astaire, and Gene Kelly.

In addition to his work on Strictly Come Dancing, Goodman was also a judge on the American version of the show, Dancing with the Stars, for 20 seasons. He announced his retirement from the show in 2016, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

Len Goodman’s Legacy

Len Goodman will be remembered as one of the most respected and beloved figures in the world of dance. His contributions to the art form spanned over 50 years, and he inspired countless dancers and fans alike with his passion for dance and his infectious enthusiasm.

Goodman was also known for his kindness and generosity, both on and off the dance floor. He was a mentor and role model to many young dancers, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of dancers for years to come.

Tributes to Len Goodman

Following the news of his passing, many of Goodman’s former colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved judge.

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly tweeted, “We are all heartbroken to hear that Len Goodman has passed away. He was a true icon of the dance world and a kind, generous man who will be sorely missed. My thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron also tweeted his condolences, saying, “Len Goodman was an extraordinary talent and a true gentleman. His passion for dance was infectious, and his contributions to the world of dance will be felt for generations to come. Rest in peace, Len.”

Conclusion

Len Goodman’s passing is a great loss to the world of dance and entertainment. He was a true icon of the dance world, and his legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of dancers to come. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

