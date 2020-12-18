Lenn Keller Death -Dead – Obituary : founder of the Bay Area Lesbian Archives, Lenn Keller. has Died .

We are saddened to hear the news about the passing of artist, curator, community archivist and founder of the Bay Area Lesbian Archives, Lenn Keller.

We look back and admire her work documenting and preserving traces of the local lesbian population.https://t.co/vrDuZEn8Cw

— KQED Arts & Culture (@KQEDarts) December 17, 2020