Lenn Keller Death -Dead – Obituary : Lenn Keller has Died .
Lenn Keller has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Lenn Keller, founder of the Bay Area Lesbian Archives. Sending love & light to all who were touched by her life. Donations can be made here: https://t.co/NgXZpzthwc
A @KQEDarts profile of her life is below. Rest in power, Lenn Keller. https://t.co/nZkxsKFsQt
— Ahead of the Curve (@CurveMagMovie) December 18, 2020
