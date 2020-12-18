Lenn Keller Death -Dead – Obituary : Lenn Keller has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Lenn Keller Death -Dead – Obituary : Lenn Keller has Died .

Lenn Keller has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Ahead of the Curve @CurveMagMovie We are saddened to learn of the passing of Lenn Keller, founder of the Bay Area Lesbian Archives. Sending love & light to all who were touched by her life. Donations can be made here: https://

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.