Lenny Joe Zens, victim of South Dakota lawn mower crash : Canova man identified as victim in fatal crash with SUV and lawn mower in Miner County

Canova Man Killed in Crash with SUV and Lawn Mower, Kendra Ranae Newbold Identified as Driver

A Canova man, identified as Lenny Joe Zens, 66, died in a crash involving an SUV and a lawn mower on May 17 in Miner County, South Dakota. Zens was driving a Dixon zero-turn lawnmower southbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when a 2015 GMC Yukon driven by Kendra Ranae Newbold hit the lawnmower from behind in the driving lane. The crash occurred at 4:15 p.m., two miles north of Epiphany. Zens was pronounced dead at the scene, while Newbold was not injured. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Read Full story : Canova man identified as victim in fatal crash involving lawnmower in Miner County – Mitchell Republic /

