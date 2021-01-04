Lenny Vagt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Assistant Coach Lenny Vagt has Died .

former Assistant Coach Lenny Vagt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Yuba College Baseball is saddened to learn about the passing of former Assistant Coach Lenny Vagt. Lenny always brought the juice, no matter what he was battling at the time he would consistently show up! He will be missed by many and we want to pray for his family. #RIPLenny pic.twitter.com/edeBLXMETo — Yuba College Baseball (@YBaseball49) January 4, 2021

Yuba College Baseball @YBaseball49 Yuba College Baseball is saddened to learn about the passing of former Assistant Coach Lenny Vagt. Lenny always brought the juice, no matter what he was battling at the time he would consistently show up! He will be missed by many and we want to pray for his family. #RIPLenny