





Shellabell Tester Obituary

Shellabell Tester Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Shellabell Tester announces her passing on [date] due to a drug overdose. She was [age] years old and a resident of Lenoir, [state].

Shellabell was born on [date] in [city, state]. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and mother. She is survived by her [family members].

Shellabell will always be remembered for her kind and caring nature, her infectious laugh, and her love for her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Lenoir Woman Suffering Drug Overdose Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

In a tragic turn of events, it has been reported that Shellabell Tester, a resident of Lenoir, was killed in an officer-involved shooting. According to reports, officers were responding to a call regarding a woman who was suffering from a drug overdose.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers attempted to provide medical assistance to Shellabell, but she reportedly became agitated and began brandishing a weapon. In the ensuing altercation, officers were forced to fire their weapons, resulting in Shellabell’s death.

The incident is currently under investigation, and our thoughts and prayers are with Shellabell’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.





Police shooting in Lenoir involving drug overdose victim Fatal shooting of woman suffering from drug overdose in Lenoir Officer-involved shooting of Shellabell Tester in Lenoir Lenoir community mourns loss of Shellabell Tester after officer-involved shooting Drug addiction and police brutality highlighted in Shellabell Tester’s obituary