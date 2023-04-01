Leo D. Sullivan, Black animation pioneer, dies at 82.

At the age of 82, Leo D. Sullivan, the trailblazing African American animator and one of the founders of the initial Black-owned animation production firm, has passed away.

Sullivan was born and raised in New York City, where he developed a love for animation and drawing at a young age. After attending the School of Visual Arts and the Art Students League, he began working as an animator at various studios, including Hanna-Barbera and Filmation.

In the 1970s, Sullivan co-founded his own animation company, Leo Sullivan Productions. The company specialized in creating animated educational films for children, and was one of the few Black-owned animation studios in the country at the time.

Throughout his career, Sullivan worked tirelessly to promote diversity and inclusion in the animation industry. He was passionate about giving voice to underrepresented communities and creating inclusive content that could reach a broad audience.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 1990, Sullivan spoke about the importance of diversity in animation. “Children need to see themselves reflected in the media they consume,” he said. “They need to know that their stories are just as important as anyone else’s.”

Sullivan’s legacy as a pioneer in the animation industry will continue to inspire future generations of animators and storytellers. He showed us that with hard work and determination, anything is possible, and that it’s up to us to use our talents and platforms to create a more inclusive and diverse world.

