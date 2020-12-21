Leo Lillard Death -Dead – Obituary : Civil Rights giant Kwame Leo Lillard has Died .
Civil Rights giant Kwame Leo Lillard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
Saddened to hear the Civil Rights giant Kwame Leo Lillard has died.
The dark days just keep rolling on. Rest in power, sir.https://t.co/CCmMEazXxk
— Kristi Cornett (@KristiCornettTN) December 21, 2020
Kristi Cornett @KristiCornettTN Saddened to hear the Civil Rights giant Kwame Leo Lillard has died. The dark days just keep rolling on. Rest in power, sir.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.