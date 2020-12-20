Leo Panitch Death -Dead – Obituary : Leo Panitch: a great political economist has Died .

Leo Panitch: a great political economist has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Truly saddened by the passing of Leo Panitch: a great political economist & a great human being who spent a lifetime studying global capitalism & exploitation.

"We need *both* optimism of the intellect and the will," — and not one over the other, he always reminded everyone. https://t.co/TXAevasnRn

— Masoud Movahed (@MasoudMovahed) December 20, 2020