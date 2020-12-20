Leo Panitch Death -Dead – Obituary : Leo Panitch: a great political economist has Died .

Masoud Movahed @MasoudMovahed Truly saddened by the passing of Leo Panitch: a great political economist & a great human being who spent a lifetime studying global capitalism & exploitation. “We need *both* optimism of the intellect and the will,” — and not one over the other, he always reminded everyone.

