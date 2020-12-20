Leo Panitch Death -Dead – Obituary :Leo Panitch has Died .

Leo Panitch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Canadian Dimension is heartbroken to hear of the loss of Leo Panitch.

An early pillar of our publication, Leo was a leading thinker of the global left and a comrade to the many.

Our interview with Leo Panitch from last year on CD's legacy: https://t.co/tjSRgWcTgg pic.twitter.com/9F0TiXaYem

— Canadian Dimension (@CDN_Dimension) December 20, 2020