Leon Lott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Leon Lott has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
@RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sheriff Leon Lott is saddened to announce the death of Chaplain Terry Barrett. Chaplain Barrett served in different capacities and attained the rank of Lieutenant in Investigations where he retired from full active service. Please the RCSD and his family in your prayers. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cBwUs3OOd3
— Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) February 1, 2021
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. @RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott is saddened to announce the death of Chaplain Terry Barrett. Chaplain Barrett served in different capacities and attained the rank of Lieutenant in Investigations where he retired from full active service. Please the RCSD and his family in your prayers.
