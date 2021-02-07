Leon Spinks Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Leon Spinks has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021.

Former World Heavyweight boxer Leon Spinks has died following a 5-year battle with cancer, his wife says. He was 67.

Leon Spinks has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Leon Spinks has died. I didn’t know him but I grew up a block-and-half from the Crestwood Motel on 8 Mile Road in Detroit. That’s where he infamously left his false teeth behind during a liaison with a woman who was not his wife. https://t.co/JpVqGg3fVh — garybaumgarten (@garybaumgarten) February 7, 2021

garybaumgarten @garybaumgarten Leon Spinks has died. I didn’t know him but I grew up a block-and-half from the Crestwood Motel on 8 Mile Road in Detroit. That’s where he infamously left his false teeth behind during a liaison with a woman who was not his wife.

Tributes

K.n. Bacchanal Harvey

An underrated fighter with a smile that lit up the sport. Never stopped fighting, never gave up. Rest easy, champ.

Rosie Behl

Heavy heart I say a prayer for peace and comfort for his family RIP Mr. Spinks ❤

Jewel M Tuday

May he RIP. You fought the good fight. Condolences to fans, family and friends!



Beverly A. MooreCass

Thank You for your service. Enjoyed watching you win in the Olympics. Prayers for your family.

Judy Walklin

RIP. So young. He lived in the same Detroit neighborhood I grew up in.

John Chibirka

What an exciting and memorable 1976 Olympic team that he earned gold along with his brother Michael, Howard Davis and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Mark Diaz

RIP, I remember when he beat Ali, was a huge upset, not on the level of Buster Douglas beating Mike Tyson because Ali was no longer in his prime. However was a huge upset non the less which Ali reversed about 6 months later.

Mark Loader

I remember when he got out of prison and beat Muhammad Ali pretty wild

Imogene Newby K. Clark

Oh This is horrible..Rest in Peace..He fought so hard against that..

Jeanne Burnett

Prayers and hugs for healing for all the family. God Bless!!!

John Patrick Layden

I watched maybe the last two Muhammad Ali fights where he really got his ass kicked, my father liked to watch him.