Leonardo Padial Death -Dead – Obituary : Famous Spanish MSX hardware designer and dealer Leonardo Padial has Died .

Famous Spanish MSX hardware designer and dealer Leonardo Padial has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Leo Oliveira @leo__oliveira Famous Spanish MSX hardware designer and dealer Leonardo Padial has passed away. My condolences to his family and all of the Spanish MSX community.

