Leonilo Sentillas Torres : Elderly man hacked dead in Compostela, Cebu over pet dispute; suspects identified (Leonilo Sentillas Torres)

Elderly man hacked to death in Compostela over pet dispute, suspects at large

A man in his 60s named Leonilo Sentillas Torres was killed in Barangay Estaca, Compostela town, northern Cebu at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. According to Patrolman Renan Relampagos of Compostela Police Station, the victim was riding a motorcycle when his opponents, who were also on a motorcycle, attacked him. Despite being injured, Torres tried to escape, but his attackers pursued him and hacked him repeatedly until he died. The altercation between the two parties reportedly started over a disagreement about their pets. Two persons of interest have been identified in connection with the killing.

Read Full story : Elderly man hacked dead in Compostela town /

News Source : SUNSTAR

