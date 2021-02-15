Leopoldo Luque Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Leopoldo Luque, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1978 has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Leopoldo Luque, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1978 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Leopoldo Luque, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1978, has died. A fascinating man, one of the few of that side to be publically supportive of the victims of the Argentinan junta that was in charge during that tournament. RIP.https://t.co/XB88aiVDUv — Dr Brian O'Halloran (@playingwithdust) February 15, 2021

Dr Brian O’Halloran @playingwithdust Leopoldo Luque, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1978, has died. A fascinating man, one of the few of that side to be publically supportive of the victims of the Argentinan junta that was in charge during that tournament. RIP.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased. Tributes ———————— –