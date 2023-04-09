Les Feldick Death Kinta : Les Feldick, a Respected Bible Teacher, Passes Away in Kinta

Les Feldick, Renowned Bible Teacher, Dies in Kinta

Noted Bible teacher Les Feldick passes away at 93

Les Feldick, a self-taught Bible teacher known for his TV and online ministry, passed away on April 4, 2021, in Kinta, Oklahoma.

A Simple, Yet Profound Teaching Style

Feldick’s teachings were based on the belief that the Bible is the inspired, inerrant word of God, and his simple, yet profound teaching style made it easy for people to understand and apply the Word of God to their everyday lives. His ministry grew rapidly over the years through television broadcasts, seminars, and publications.

The Importance of Understanding the Dispensations of the Bible

According to Feldick’s teachings, understanding the dispensations of the Bible was key in unlocking its mysteries and living a victorious Christian life. Each dispensation has its unique set of rules and requirements, and God’s plan for humanity is divided into these distinct dispensations.

The Emphasis on Grace

Feldick strongly believed in the doctrine of grace, emphasizing that salvation was a gift from God and could not be earned through good deeds or performance. He often quoted Ephesians 2:8-9 to support this belief.

The Legacy of Les Feldick

Despite his passing, Feldick’s teachings continue to inspire and impact the lives of people around the world. His ministry remains strong through his teachings, which are available online and on DVD. His legacy is a testament to the impact that one person can have on millions through the Word of God.