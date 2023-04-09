Les Feldick Death Kinta Oklahoma : Les Feldick, a Beloved Bible Teacher, Passes Away in Kinta, Oklahoma

Les Feldick, a Revered Bible Teacher, Dies in Kinta, Oklahoma

On April 24, 2021, the world lost a beloved Bible teacher, Les Feldick, who passed away at the age of 93 in his hometown of Kinta, Oklahoma.

A Life Devoted to Sharing the Scriptures

Les Feldick was known for his straightforward and insightful teaching style, which made the Scriptures come alive for countless individuals. For over 40 years, he led Bible study classes and seminars across the United States, Canada, and other countries, leaving a lasting impact on those who heard him.

Born on June 6, 1927, in the small town of Kinta, Oklahoma, Les grew up on a farm with his parents and eight siblings. At the age of 18, he joined the United States Army and served for two years during World War II. After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Iris, and they had three children together.

Les’ passion for studying and teaching the Bible began in the 1960s when he attended a seminar taught by the late Bible teacher, Dr. Howard Hendricks. From then on, Les devoted his life to studying the Scriptures and sharing his discoveries with others.

A Legacy That Lives On

In 1990, Les and Iris began filming their teaching sessions, which eventually turned into the “Through the Bible with Les Feldick” television program. The show, which aired on multiple networks and reached millions of viewers around the world, featured Les’ weekly Bible lectures, along with live Q&A sessions with viewers.

Throughout his career, Les authored several books and Bible study materials, including his popular “Bible Timeline” series. He also received many honors and awards for his dedication and impact on Christian education.

Les will be remembered for his down-to-earth personality, friendly demeanor, and unwavering faith in God. He had a unique ability to explain complicated Bible concepts in simple terms, making them easy for people of all ages and backgrounds to understand.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from people who had been touched by Les’ teachings, including former students, fellow Bible teachers, and pastors. Many expressed their gratitude for the impact he had on their lives and the Christian community as a whole.

A Life Well-Lived

Les is survived by his wife, Iris, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as countless friends and admirers around the world. His legacy as a beloved Bible teacher and faithful servant of God will continue to inspire and encourage future generations.

In this time of sorrow, let us take comfort in the words of the apostle Paul, who wrote in 2 Corinthians 5:8, “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” May Les Feldick rest in peace and enjoy eternal glory in the presence of his Savior.