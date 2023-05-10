Les Gold Passed Away : Honoring the Legacy of Les Gold: A Tribute to the Iconic Pawnbroker

Honoring Les Gold: A Tribute to the Famed Pawnbroker

Les Gold was a well-known figure in the world of pawnbrokers. He was the owner and founder of American Jewelry and Loan, one of the largest and most successful pawn shops in the United States. Les Gold passed away on June 18, 2021, at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Early Life and Career

Les Gold was born on June 20, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up in a family of pawnbrokers, where he learned the trade from his father, Sam Gold. In 1978, Les Gold decided to open his own pawn shop, American Jewelry and Loan, in Detroit. The shop was a small operation at first, but Gold’s business savvy and hard work soon made it one of the most successful pawn shops in the area.

Television Fame

Over the years, American Jewelry and Loan became a household name. The shop was featured on the hit reality show “Hardcore Pawn,” which aired on the truTV network from 2010 to 2015. The show followed the daily operations of the pawn shop and the colorful characters who worked there, including Les Gold and his family.

A Business Savvy and Kindhearted Man

Les Gold was known for his no-nonsense approach to business. He was a tough negotiator who always put the interests of his shop first. However, he was also a kind and caring person who was always willing to help those in need. He often gave loans to people who were struggling financially, even when it was clear that they might not be able to pay the money back.

Philanthropy

Les Gold was also a philanthropist who gave back to his community. He was a supporter of many local charities and organizations, including the Detroit Public Schools Foundation and the Detroit Police Athletic League. He also helped to create the Les Gold Family Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families in need.

Legacy

Les Gold’s legacy will live on through his family and his business. His children, Seth, Ashley, and Les Jr., have all followed in his footsteps and are now running American Jewelry and Loan. The shop continues to be a thriving business, and it is a testament to Gold’s hard work and dedication.

In conclusion, Les Gold was a legendary pawnbroker who will be remembered for his business savvy, his kindness, and his philanthropy. He was a true icon in the world of pawnbroking, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs. Rest in peace, Les Gold, and thank you for all that you have done for the pawnbroking industry and your community.