Les Levine Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : sports broadcaster, writer and talk show host, Les Levine has Died .

sports broadcaster, writer and talk show host, Les Levine has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Tributes

Matt Dery

Woke up to some text messages today and I had a feeling it was news that I didn’t want to see. After a lengthy battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s, the legend Les Levine is no longer with us. I’m really at a loss for words right now and I’m shaking and just numb. Les meant everything to us. Everything. In our house growing up, my parents had this group of friends that they were so close with that we literally called them “Aunt” and “Uncle.” It was cool because they made us, as kids, feel special. But my late father had a bond and connection with one friend in particular that was unmatched. It was Les.

Les loved Cleveland sports, and in a way, Les IS Cleveland Sports. But Les loved my dad and he did something that no one else did.. he made a dream of his come true. Les put Bob Dery on the air. He brought him on as a “sports professional” both on his radio shows and on TV. My dad in front of the microphone was a natural fit and it just made him so happy, even if it was just for an hour once in awhile. Then it came full circle in the summer of 1995, when Les put Bob Dery’s son on the air. My first job at WHK was because Les told Pat McCabe to give me a shot, right out of college. What an honor it was for me to get to work with “The Self-Proclaimed Voice of Truth and Reason.” Les wasn’t just my dad’s friend who hosted the afternoon show, he was a mentor, a second father, and family. When my dad passed away in 2004, Les was there for my mom and my brother Todd and every year on November 24th.. we would get a group text from Les telling us that he was thinking about us. Not getting that text this year is going to absolutely suck.

One more thing about Les. He and I had some very long personal talks about our kids and family. We both got divorced and had kids with our first wives and Les made it a point to always check in to see how we were all doing. I’d see him at a Tribe game and he would quietly saunter over to where we were sitting (no fanfare and no big parade behind him) and ask “How are the kids?” Les was the sports guy on TV, the absolute KING of live reads, and “More Sports and Les Levine” and all that.. but he was more than that. He cared so much about people and his love for his own family.. man.. I am just so sick for Allison, Jeremy, Jamie, Adam, and Mara right now.

I love you Les. Hug my dad for me.

Cleveland Association of Broadcasters

We are sadden to hear of the passing of Les Levine.

Les was a legend in the industry and made an impact here in Cleveland. We were proud to honor him at the 2019 Excellence in Broadcasting awards.

Our condolences go out to his loved ones. He will be missed.