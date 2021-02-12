Les Robertson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Les Robertson has Died.
Les Robertson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and close collaborator Les Robertson, whose partnership enabled many of the projects of which our firm is most proud. Read the full remembrance from the KPF Principals and Founding Partner Bill Pedersen: https://t.co/FW5dWzOtH5
— KPF (@KohnPedersenFox) February 12, 2021
